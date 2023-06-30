Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2023: CVX, FTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.7% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $70.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.2% to $75.38 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 0.1% at $2.698 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) is proposing to sell a number of oil and gas properties in New Mexico and Texas, Reuters reported, citing marketing documents. Chevron was up 0.6% recently.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said it won a "significant" contract valued at $75 million to $250 million for integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation at OMV's Berling gas development project in Norway. TechnipFMC was advancing 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

