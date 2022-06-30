Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2022: USEG, HPK, PDCE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.22% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.50% at $109.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.50% to $115.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.83% lower at $6.44 per 1 million BTU.

U.S. Energy (USEG) said it agreed to acquire oil- and gas-producing properties totaling 16,600 net acres in east Texas for $11.8 million from an unidentified seller. U.S. Energy shares were recently down more than 1%.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) shares were up nearly 4% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of a shareholder who from time to time may sell up to 7.3 million common shares.

PDC Energy (PDCE) shares were unchanged after saying the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission issued a permit for its Broe oil and gas development plan covering 30 wells in Weld County.

