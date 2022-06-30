Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2022: TNP,NGG,USEG,PDCE

Energy stocks extended their Thursday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.02 lower at $105.76 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.45 to $114.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $1.07 to $5.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) was drifting 1.1% lower, giving back a more than 4% morning gain that followed the petroleum tanker company Thursday reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.12 per share, improving on an $0.80 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.20 per share net loss for the three months ended March 31. Revenue increased 7.7% over year-ago levels to $149.7 million, also exceeding the $ million analyst call.

US Energy (USEG) also slid 2% after the company Thursday announced its $11.8 million purchase of 16,600 net acres of oil- and natural gas-producing properties in eastern Texas from an unnamed seller. The acquired properties are estimated to contain around 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent in proved developed reserves and also include two pipeline gathering systems and related infrastructure.

National Grid (NGG) declined 2% on Thursday after a Jefferies downgrade of the natural gas and electricity utility company to hold from buy.

PDC Energy (PDCE) was 2.9% lower this afternoon, paring a 3.4% decline earlier, after overnight saying the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission issued a permit for up to 30 wells at the company's Broe oil and gas project in Weld County north of Denver near Colorado's border with Wyoming.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.