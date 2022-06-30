Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2022: NGG,USEG,PDCE

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.08 to $106.70 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.36 to $114.90 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.78 lower at $5.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Grid (NGG) declined 1.4% on Thursday after a Jefferies downgrade of the natural gas and electricity utility company to hold from buy.

US Energy (USEG) also slid 1.4% after the company Thursday announced its $11.8 million purchase of 16,600 net acres of oil- and natural gas-producing properties in eastern Texas from an unnamed seller. The acquired properties are estimated to contain around 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent in proved developed reserves and also include two pipeline gathering systems and related infrastructure.

PDC Energy (PDCE) was 1.1% lower this afternoon, paring a 3.4% decline earlier, after overnight saying the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission issued a permit for up to 30 wells at the company's Broe oil and gas project in Weld County north of Denver near Colorado's border with Wyoming.

