Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2021: RRC, CE, XOM, EC

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.77 to $73.75 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.41 to $75.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $3.66 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Range Resources (RRC) rose 4.4% after UBS Wednesday raised its price target for the energy producer by $4 to $16 a share and reiterated its neutral rating for the stock.

Celanese (CE) climbed 2.8%, overcoming a small decline earlier Wednesday that followed the petro-chemicals company announcing a deal to acquire Exxon Mobil's (XOM) elastomers business, including its Santoprene thermoplastics brand, and related production facilities in Florida and the UK for $1.15 billion. Exxon shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Ecopetrol (EC) was 1.6% higher after Wednesday saying it received preliminary authorization from the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for up to $1.4 billion in international bond sales to fund organic growth.

