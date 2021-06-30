Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2021: REPX,RRC,CE,XOM,EC

Energy stocks added to their mid-week advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.8% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.49 higher at $73.47 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected 6.7 million-barrel decline in commercial inventories last week. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.02 to $3.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) tumbled 22.5% after the energy company Wednesday priced a $50 million public offering of 1.67 million common shares at $30 each, or 19.3% below Tuesday's closing price.

To the upside, Range Resources (RRC) rose 3.8% after UBS Wednesday raised its price target for the energy producer by $4 to $16 a share and reiterated its neutral rating for the stock.

Celanese (CE) climbed 3.2%, overcoming a small decline earlier Wednesday that followed the petro-chemicals company announcing a deal to acquire Exxon Mobil's (XOM) elastomers business, including its Santoprene thermoplastics brand, and related production facilities in Florida and the UK for $1.15 billion. Exxon shares were adding nearly 1% higher this afternoon.

Ecopetrol (EC) was 1.5% higher after Wednesday saying it received preliminary authorization from the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for up to $1.4 billion in international bond sales to fund organic growth.

