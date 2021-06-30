Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2021: COP, XOM, CE, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.64%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.80 at $73.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.58 to $75.34 per barrel and natural gas futures were 11 cents higher at $3.74 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was up more than 1% amid the company's 10-year operating and financial plan, in which it announced a lower 2021 capital expenditures and adjusted operating cost guidance due to better-than-expected business execution. ConocoPhillips also announced plans to increase share repurchases during the year.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was slightly advancing after announcing a deal to sell its global Santoprene polymer business to Celanese (CE) for $1.2 billion.

Borr Drilling (BORR) said it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it is not in compliance with the minimum average share price requirement because its shares have fallen below $1.00 over 30 consecutive trading days. Borr Drilling was recently climbing past 1%.

