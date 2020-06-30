Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2020: PBR,BE,COP,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks were higher in late trade, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 43 cents lower at $39.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 56 cents to $41.15 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was narrowly higher in late trade after the Brazilian energy major reportedly said its four platforms in the deepwater Buzios oilfield last Saturday produced a record one-day total of 822,000 barrels of oil equivalent, including 664,000 barrels of crude oil. The company also sold 764,000 cubic meters of diesel between June 14 and June 20, according to a Reuters report, topping the 757,000 cubic meters sold during the final week in March just ahead of the COVID-19 lock-down.

Bloom Energy (BE) soared Tuesday, recently climbing over 33%, after announcing a new partnership with Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries to develop liquefied natural gas tanker vessels powered by Bloom's solid-oxide fuel cells. The companies are expecting to have initial designs available for potential customers by 2022.

ConocoPhillips (COP) rose more than 2% after Tuesday saying it expects to begin restoring shut-in production in Alaska, the lower 48 States and the Canadian oilsands in July. The company also is expecting Q2 production levels will lag Q1 production by about 5% but will largely match activity during the same span last year.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) fell about 2% after saying the financial results for its Q2 ending Tuesday will include up to $22 billion in asset impairment charges to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and energy market volatility on pricing and refining margins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.