Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2020: ERII, SLB, RDS.A, CLR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.68% lower in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.84 at $38.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.81 to $40.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Energy Recovery (ERII) was slipping around 13% after saying it is exiting its 15-year licensing deal with Schlumberger (SLB) for the oil field services company's exclusive use of its VorTeq hydraulic pumping system. Schlumberger was marginally lower in recent trading.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) was more than 3% lower after saying it expects $15 billion to $22 billion in aggregate post-tax impairment charges in Q2 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the energy market.

Continental Resources' (CLR) founder and executive chairman Harold Hamm has acquired an additional 4.7 million common shares in the petroleum and gas production company, increasing its total holdings to 79.3%. Continental Resources was down less than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.