Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2020: BE,COP,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 3 cents to $39.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 49 cents to $41.22 per barrel. Natural gas futures were a penny higher at $1.72 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.6% gain.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) soared Tuesday, recently climbing 29%, after announcing a new partnership with Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries to develop liquefied natural gas tanker vessels powered by Bloom's solid-oxide fuel cells. The companies are expecting to have initial designs available for potential customers by 2022.

ConocoPhillips (COP) declined fractionally after the energy major Tuesday said it expects expects to begin restoring shut-in production in Alaska, the lower 48 States and the Canadian oilsands in July. The company also is expecting Q2 production levels will lag Q1 production by about 5% but will largely match activity during same span last year.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) fell 3.5% after saying it will write down the value of its assets for its current Q2 ending Tuesday by up to $22 billion, citing the expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of energy market volatility on pricing and refining margins. It said the upcoming non-cash impairment charges reflect revised company forecasts expecting crude oil prices this year will average $35 per barrel and $40 and $50 per barrel in 2021 and 2022, respectively, trailing prior projections of around $60 per barrel each year.

