Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2023: OXY, BRK.A, BRK.B, RIG, BEP, BEPC, XLE, USO, UNG

June 29, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.41%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.45% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.56% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.12% at $69.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude added 0.06% to $74.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.45% lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said in a regulatory filing that it has acquired an additional 2.1 million common shares in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for an average price of $57.07 per share. Occidental Petroleum was recently climbing past 1%.

Transocean (RIG) was up more than 1% after it announced a 16-well binding award for the Transocean Equinox in Australia for a group of four operators, expected to start in Q1 2025.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) registered about 241.7 million non-voting limited partnership units that may be issued by the company or Brookfield Renewable (BEPC), according to a filing. Brookfield Renewable was slightly higher recently.

