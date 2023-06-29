Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2023: KGS, OXY

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% to $69.80 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $74.22 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 76 billion cubic feet in the week ended June 23, lower than the 82 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 95 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.5% higher at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kodiak Gas Services' (KGS) shares were 1.6% lower than its $16 initial public offering price in recent Thursday trading. The company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange earlier in the day.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said that it has acquired an additional 2.1 million shares in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for an average price of $57.07 per share. Occidental Petroleum shares were up 1.5%.

Ur-Energy (URG) has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell from time to time up to $175 million of securities. Its shares rose 0.5%.

