Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2022: EQNR, OAS, WLL, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% higher recently.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.2% at $113.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.3% to $115.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $6.689 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) was up more than 2% after saying it has entered into a partnership with Fluxys to launch a service for large-scale decarbonization in North-Western Europe.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) have secured stockholder approval for their proposed merger at their separate special meetings Tuesday. The companies expect the deal to close by Friday. Oasis Petroleum was climbing past 1% recently.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up more than 1% after saying its Canadian affiliates, Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, which jointly own XTO Energy Canada, have entered into an agreement for the sale of XTO to Whitecap Resources for about $1.47 billion in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.