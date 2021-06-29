Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2021: USWS, SRE, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.66 at $73.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.07 to $74.69 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.129 higher at $3.722 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it is partnering with US ride-hailing major Uber Technologies (UBER) to speed up the transition of Uber's drivers towards electric mobility. TotalEnergies was up 0.09% in recent premarket activity.

Sempra Energy (SRE) was up 0.4% after saying it now expects full-year 2021 adjusted EPS of $7.75 to $8.35, up from $7.50 to $8.10 previously.

U.S. Well Services (USWS) said it has sold 16.0% convertible senior secured PIK notes due June 2026 worth $125.5 million to certain institutional investors in a private placement, under the company's efforts to simplify its capital structure. Separately, Smart Sand (SND) said it reached a $35 million settlement with a U.S. Well Services unit in a breach-of-contract lawsuit. U.S. Well Services was recently inactive.

