Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2021: SND,USWS,AR,SRE

Energy stocks turned negative this afternoon, reversing an early rebound from Monday's drubbing, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.3% in recent trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

Oil prices also gave back their morning advance, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil falling 0.03 to $72.88 per barrel although the global benchmark Brent crude still was $0.09 higher at $75.16 per barrel. Natural gas futures continue to increase, adding $0.10 higher $3.70 per 1 million British thermal units as scorching temperatures through large parts of the US is driving up demand at utilities with gas-powered generators to produce electrity to power air conditioners.

The Dow Jones US Utilities Index, however, was sinking 0.9% this afternoon. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% gain and the United States Oil Fund and was 2.4% higher.

In company news, Smart Sand (SND) rose more than 14% after the fracting materials supplier said it recieved a $35 million payment to settle a breach-of-contract legal dispute with a U.S. Well Services (USWS) unit. The settlement follows a $50.9 million judgment in Delaware Superior Court siding with Smart Sand. US Well Services was down 1.9% this afternoon.

Antero Resources (AR) climbed 1.2% after TD Securities raised its stock rating for the oil and gas producer to buy from hold and increaseted its price target for Antero shares by $6.50 to $18.50 apiece.

Sempra Energy (SRE) was extending its Tuesday decline, dropping 3.2% this afternoon, despite the utility earlier raising its adjusted FY21 earnings forecast to a new range of $7.75 to $8.35 per share, up from $7.50 to $8.10 previously and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $8.11 per share this year.

