Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2020: PED,KOS,OXY

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 78 cents to $39.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 51 cents to $41.53 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 18 cents higher at $1.72 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 12.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% gain.

In company news, PEDEVCO Corp (PED) raced over 15% higher after Monday saying it has reactivated over 90% of the wells it operates in Colorado's D-J basin and the Permian Basin in Texas following the recent recovery in West Texas Intermediate and global crude oil prices. The company also said it may resume its 2020 development program if WTI crude again reaches $50 per barrel.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed 3.4% after securing a prepayment agreement with Trafigura Trading providing between $150 million to $200 million in sales from a portion of Kosmos' crude oil production from the Gulf of Mexico during 2022 and 2023.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) turned fractionally higher this afternoon, reversing an earlier after saying it has upsized its cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes by about 33% to as much as $2 billion, subject to completion of a similarly upsized $1.95 billion private placement of senior unsecured debt. The company also was asking bondholders to remove selected covenants and default triggers in the indentures.

