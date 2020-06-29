Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2020: LLEX, BP, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining 0.49% in value recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.30 at $38.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.48 to $41.15 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 10 cents higher at $1.64 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Lilis Energy (LLEX) was down more than 13% after announcing that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that comes as the oil and gas industry has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BP (BP) was advancing by over 3% amid an agreement to sell its global petrochemicals business to privately held chemical producer Ineos for $5 billion, a move that BP said meets its target for agreed divestments a year earlier than it had planned.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was over 3% higher on the back of a crude oil prepayment agreement with Trafigura Trading. The agreement provides up to $200 million of crude oil sales primarily related to a portion of Kosmos Energy's 2022 and 2023 Gulf of Mexico production, with $150 million committed by Trafigura.

