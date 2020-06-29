Energy
LLEX

Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2020: LLEX, BP, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining 0.49% in value recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.30 at $38.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.48 to $41.15 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 10 cents higher at $1.64 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Lilis Energy (LLEX) was down more than 13% after announcing that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that comes as the oil and gas industry has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BP (BP) was advancing by over 3% amid an agreement to sell its global petrochemicals business to privately held chemical producer Ineos for $5 billion, a move that BP said meets its target for agreed divestments a year earlier than it had planned.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was over 3% higher on the back of a crude oil prepayment agreement with Trafigura Trading. The agreement provides up to $200 million of crude oil sales primarily related to a portion of Kosmos Energy's 2022 and 2023 Gulf of Mexico production, with $150 million committed by Trafigura.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLEX BP KOS XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular