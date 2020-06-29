Energy Sector Update for 06/29/2020: CNQ,PED,KOS,OXY,CNQ.TO

Energy stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.21 higher at $39.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 55 cents to $41.57 per barrel. Natural gas futures rallied 17 cents to $1.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) rose about 1.5% after RBC Capital Markets Monday raised its price target for the company's stock by CAD$3 to CAD$30 a share and reiterated its outperform rating as Canada's largest oil and natural gas firm brings more shut-in production back on-line and continues to trim its operating costs.

PEDEVCO Corp (PED) raced almost 14% higher after Monday saying it has reactivated over 90% of the wells it operates in Colorado's D-J basin and the Permian Basin in Texas following the recent recovery in West Texas Intermediate and global crude oil prices. The company also said it may resume its 2020 development program if WTI crude again reaches $50 per barrel.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) turned fractionally higher this afternoon after saying it has upsized its cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes by about 33% to as much as $2 billion, subject to completion of a similarly upsized $1.95 billion private placement of senior unsecured debt. The company also was asking bondholders to remove selected covenants and default triggers in the indentures.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was 5% lower in late trade, giving back a 7% gain earlier Monday that followed the company securing a prepayment agreement with Trafigura Trading providing between $150 million to $200 million in sales from a portion of Kosmos' crude oil production from the Gulf of Mexico during 2022 and 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.