Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2023: TRP, FTI, GEOS, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 11 million barrels in the week ended June 23 following a decrease of 5.6 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.4% to $69.30 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.1% to $73.80 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were slumping 5.8% to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, a progressive public policy think tank is urging the Canadian government to side against oil and gas transmission giant TC Energy (TRP) in its ongoing dispute with the US over the ill-fated Keystone XL project, the Canadian Press reported Wednesday.

TechnipFMC's (FTI) Technip UK subsidiary and Technip Energies unit Technip Energies France said Wednesday they have agreed to pay a fine totaling 208.9 million euros ($228 million) related to predecessor company Technip S.A.'s projects in Africa. TechnipFMC shares were up 0.6%.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) stock was up 12% after saying it signed an extended-duration rental contract with an undisclosed international marine geophysical services provider.

Equinor (EQNR) said Norwegian authorities have approved plans to develop and operate the Irpa and Verdande subsea fields and the production well Andvare in the Norwegian Sea. Equinor shares were up 0.6%.

