Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2023: GEOS, EQNR, WKC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.5% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $67.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.2% to $72.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.9% higher at $2.815 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was up nearly 2% after saying it signed an extended-duration rental contract with an undisclosed international marine geophysical-services provider.

Equinor (EQNR) said Norwegian authorities have approved plans to develop and operate the Irpa and Verdande subsea fields and the production well Andvare in the Norwegian Sea. Equinor was 0.03% lower recently.

World Kinect (WKC) said it closed a private offering of $350 million of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2028, including a $50 million overallotment option. World Kinect was advancing 0.01% in recent premarket activity.

