Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2023: FTI, GEOS, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up about 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 11 million barrels in the week ended June 23 following a decrease of 5.6 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.5% to $69.30 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.2% to $73.83 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.6% lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC's (FTI) Technip UK subsidiary and Technip Energies unit Technip Energies France said Wednesday they have agreed to pay a fine totaling 208.9 million euros ($228 million) related to predecessor company Technip S.A.'s projects in Africa. TechnipFMC shares were up about 0.3%.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) stock was up 10.1% after saying it signed an extended-duration rental contract with an undisclosed international marine geophysical-services provider.

Equinor (EQNR) said Norwegian authorities have approved plans to develop and operate the Irpa and Verdande subsea fields and the production well Andvare in the Norwegian Sea. Equinor shares were up 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.