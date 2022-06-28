Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2022: OXY, BRK.A, BRK.B, ESTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up almost 2%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.61% at $111.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.8% to $113.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $6.634 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed the acquisition of nearly 800,000 common shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), according to a regulatory filing. Occidental Petroleum was recently up more than 4%.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was gaining nearly 7% in value after saying it has agreed to acquire the New Mexico assets of Titus Oil & Gas Production, and Titus Oil & Gas Production II, and their affiliates located in the northern Delaware Basin for $627 million.

