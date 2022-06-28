Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2022: NOVA,ESTE,SWK,DLNG

Energy stocks added to their Tuesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.19 higher at $111.76 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $2.86 to $117.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $6.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) tumbled almost 11% after the residential energy services said its Sol IV subsidiary late Monday completed a $355 million private placement of solar asset-backed notes, consisting of $317 million of its class A 4.95% notes maturing on July 30, 2029, and $38 million of its class B solar asset-backed notes also coming due in July 2029.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was falling 3% this afternoon, giving back an early 3.3% advance that followed the liquefied natural gas shipper reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.19 per unit, down from $0.21 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share adjusted profit. Revenue fell 0.3% year-over-year to $33.3 million, also beating the $32.2 million single-analyst call.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) was edging 1.6% lower after Tuesday announcing the sale of its Stanley Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique for an undisclosed amount. The divested units generated around $140 million in combined revenues last year, the company said.

To the upside, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 11% after the oil and natural gas producer announced its purchase of assets in the northern Delaware Basin in New Mexico from privately held Titus Oil & Gas for $627 million, consisting of $575 million in cash and 3.9 million Earthstone's class A shares.

