Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2022: ESTE, SWK, DLNG

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.07 to $111.64 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.32 to $117.41 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $6.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose almost 11% after the oil and natural gas producer announced its purchase of assets in the northern Delaware Basin in New Mexico from privately held Titus Oil & Gas for $627 million, consisting of $575 million in cash and 3.9 million Earthstone's class A shares. The deal is expected to boost Earthstone's production levels to around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it said.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) was edging lower after Tuesday announcing the sale of its Stanley Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique for an undisclosed amount. The divested units generated around $140 million in combined revenues last year, the company said.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was falling 3.1% this afternoon, giving back an early 3.3% advance that followed the liquefied natural gas shipper reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.19 per unit, down from $0.21 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share adjusted profit. Revenue fell 0.3% year-over-year to $33.3 million, also beating the $32.2 million single-analyst call.

