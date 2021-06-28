Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2021: MPC,MPC,CGRN,BKR,AY

Energy stocks declined sharply this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF retreating 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.8% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.14 lower at $72.91 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.58 to $74.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures extended its recent surge, rising another $0.12 to $3.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) fell 3.3% on Monday after the US Federal Trade Commission late Friday said the crude refiner and 7-Eleven have settled a complaint over Marathon's May 14 sale of its Speedway filling stations chain to 7-Eleven, with the latter agreeing to sell 293 of the acquired filling stations in markets where there would otherwise be three or fewer competitors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) rose about 1% after Tudor, Pickering & Holt began coverage of the renewable energy, natural gas and transmission services company with a hold stock rating and a $42 price target.

To the downside, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) was 4.3% lower. The company Monday said it would be providing two of its C600S microturbine systems in addition to a C800S microturbine system for several oil and gas projects in Australia, with the deliveries expected to be completed before the end of the year. Financial details, along with the names of the clients, were not disclosed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) declined 4.1%. The oilfield services company Monday said it acquired a 15% ownership stake in bio-methanation startup Electrochaea, which is working to produce low-carbon synthetic natural gas from green hydrogen and carbon dioxide from assorted sources. Financial terms were not disclosed.

