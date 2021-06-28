Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2021: CGRN,BKR,AY

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 3.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.05 to $73.00 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.32 to $74.86 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $3.62 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) was 4.4% lower. The company Monday said it would be providing two of its C600S microturbine systems in addition to a C800S microturbine system for several oil and gas projects in Australia, with the deliveries expected to be completed before the end of the year. Financial details, along with the names of the clients, were not disclosed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) declined 4.3%. The oilfield services company Monday said it acquired a 15% ownership stake in bio-methanation startup Electrochaea, which is working to produce low-carbon synthetic natural gas from green hydrogen and carbon dioxide from assorted sources. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) rose about 1% after Tudor, Pickering & Holt began coverage of the renewable energy, natural gas and transmission services company with a hold stock rating and a $42 price target.

