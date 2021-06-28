Energy
BKR

Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2021: BKR, CEO, TRCH, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping by 0.3% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by 0.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by more than 2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.22 at $73.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.00 to $75.01 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.087 higher at $3.607 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Baker Hughes (BKR) has acquired an approximately 15% stake in Germany-based Electrochaea, which is developing a proprietary bio-methanation technology. Financial terms weren't disclosed. Baker Hughes was advancing 0.3% recently.

CNOOC (CEO) said the Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project located at Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea has begun production. CNOOC was inactive in recent premarket activity.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) was unchanged after saying its business combination with Metamaterial is expected to become effective June 28, when it will be renamed Meta Materials and begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "MMAT."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR CEO XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular