Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2023: GNRC, ESTE, HESM

Energy stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2% to $68.02 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2.1% to $72.63 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.3% to $2.80 per 1 million BTU, erasing earlier losses.

In company news, Generac (GNRC) is seeing rising demand for its backup power generators in Texas, where searing heat tested the reliability of the state's electric grid, Bloomberg reported. Generac shares jumped 9%.

Hess Midstream (HESM) shares gained 1% after the company said it has signed a deal for the repurchase of about $100 million of class B units by its unit Hess Midstream Operations from affiliates of Hess Corp. and Global Infrastructure Partners, Hess Midstream's sponsors.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was up 0.1% after the company said its Earthstone Energy Holdings started a private offering of $500 million in senior unsecured notes that mature in 2031 to qualified investors.

