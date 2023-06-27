News & Insights

Energy
FTI

Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2023: FTI, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

June 27, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.3% lower.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $68.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.8% to reach $73.61 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.2% lower at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said late Monday it has been awarded a "significant" contract by Azule Energy to provide subsea production systems for the Block 18 Infills project, offshore Angola. TechnipFMC was down 0.4% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) said it has received commitments from a group of financial institutions for a $1 billion term loan and revolving credit facility. The company's shares were down 0.7% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

