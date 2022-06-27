Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2022: BORR, STR, NEXT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.05% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.41% at $108.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.42% to $113.60 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down more than 1% at $6.13 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was climbing past 2% after saying it signed a letter of intent with an unspecified third party for the sale of three high-specification units being built with Keppel FELS.

Sitio Royalties (STR) was marginally higher after saying it has bought more than 19,700 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin from Foundation Minerals, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, for roughly $323 million.

NextDecade (NEXT) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential resale of up to about 3.4 million common shares by certain selling shareholders, according to a filing. NextDecade was slightly advancing recently.

