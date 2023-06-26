Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2023: TTE, SDRL, SU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.13%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.45% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.25% at $68.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained retreated 0.07% to $73.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.73% higher at $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after the company Aramco said they awarded engineering, procurement, and construction contracts for the $11 billion Amiral petrochemical complex.

Seadrill (SDRL) said it is in active talks to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet, as well as its 50% equity interest in its Gulfdrill joint venture with Gulf Drilling International. Seadrill was slightly declining recently.

Suncor Energy (SU) said it has experienced a cyber security incident that may have affected some of its transactions with customers and suppliers. Suncor Energy was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

