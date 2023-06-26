News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2023: TTE, LNZA, SDRL

June 26, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising about 2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $69.75 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.9% to $74.48 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed an agreement with Mitsui and Petronas to develop of a carbon storage project in Malaysia for industrial customers in Asia. Separately, TotalEnergies and Aramco said they awarded engineering, procurement, and construction contracts for the $11 billion Amiral petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia. TotalEnergies shares were up 1.8%.

LanzaTech Global (LNZA) said Monday that it has joined the Russell 3000 Index, effective the same day. Its shares were down 9.2%.

Seadrill (SDRL) said it is in active talks to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet, as well as its 50% equity interest in its Gulfdrill joint venture with Gulf Drilling International. Seadrill was up 3.1%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
