Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2023: NRG, PPG, TTE, LNZA, SDRL

Energy stocks were higher late Monday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each up about 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was climbing 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.6% to $69.54 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.7% to $74.34 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.8% higher at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PPG Industries (PPG) said Monday that four of its paints and coatings plants and 62 Paints stores in Texas will lower their carbon footprint through a deal with NRG Energy (NRG) brand Direct Energy. NRG Energy shares gained 3.4%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed an agreement with Mitsui and Petronas to develop a carbon storage project in Malaysia for industrial customers in Asia. Separately, TotalEnergies and Aramco said they awarded engineering, procurement, and construction contracts for the $11 billion Amiral petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia. TotalEnergies shares were up 1.6%.

LanzaTech Global (LNZA) said Monday it joined the Russell 3000 Index, effective the same day. Its shares were down 4.3%.

Seadrill (SDRL) said it is in active talks to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet, as well as its 50% equity interest in its Gulfdrill joint venture with Gulf Drilling International. Seadrill was up 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.