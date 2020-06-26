Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2020: SHIP,AXAS,BTE,BTE.TO

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 57 cents to $38.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 45 cents to $40.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures were a penny lower at $1.47 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 3.3%.

In company news, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) fell 40% after the oil-tanker company late Thursday reported a 17% year-over-year decline in Q1 revenue, dropping to $13.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $21.9 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) also slid nearly 9% lower after the oil and natural gas company Friday said it revised separate credit agreements with Societe Generale and Angelo Gordon Energy Servicer, with the lenders agreeing to waive designated events of default in exchange for Societe Generale lowering the company's borrowing base by $33 million to $102 million and Angelo Gordon increasing the interest payable in cash by 200 basis points and in-kind payments by as much as 500 basis points.

To the upside, Baytex Energy (BTE) climbed 4.1% after saying it has resumed about 80% of its recently shut-in crude oil production, and that at current commodity prices, it expects to generate positive free cash flow over the rest of 2020. The stock also was finding support Friday from an Eight Capital upgrade to buy with a $1.15 per share price target.

