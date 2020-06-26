Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2020: RCON,SHIP,AXAS,BTE,BTE.TO

Energy stocks extended their Friday retreat, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.7% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 23 cents lower at $38.15 per barrel, trimming some of its earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract slid 24 cents to $40.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures finished a penny higher at $1.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) plunged 40% at one point on Friday, touching a record low of $1.08 a share, after the oilfield-services company announced plans for a $2.1 million private placement of 1.7 million of its ordinary shares at $1.25 apiece along with a concurrent offering of 66-month warrants to buy up to 1.7 million additional shares also at $1.25 each. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) fell over 40% after the oil-tanker company late Thursday reported a 17% year-over-year decline in Q1 revenue, dropping to $13.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $21.9 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) slid nearly 14% after the oil and natural gas company Friday said it revised separate credit agreements with Societe Generale and Angelo Gordon Energy Servicer, with the lenders agreeing to waive designated events of default in exchange for Societe Generale lowering the company's borrowing base by $33 million to $102 million and Angelo Gordon increasing the interest payable in cash by 200 basis points and in-kind payments by as much as 500 basis points.

To the upside, Baytex Energy (BTE) climbed 3% after saying it has resumed about 80% of its recently shut-in crude oil production, and that at current commodity prices, it expects to generate positive free cash flow over the rest of 2020. The stock also was finding support Friday from an Eight Capital upgrade to buy with a $1.15 per share price target.

