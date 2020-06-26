Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2020: BTE, HCR, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading lower pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.58% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.31 at $38.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.26 to $41.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 4 cents lower at $1.44 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Baytex Energy (BTE) was up almost 5.7% after saying it has resumed about 80% of the previously shut-in crude oil production, and expects the move to have a positive impact on adjusted funds flow and improve financial liquidity.

Hi-Crush (HCR) was declining by more than 37% after it reported a Q1 loss of $1.46 per share, compared with loss of $0.06 in Q1 2019. Hi-Crush also said it expects to file for protection from its creditors under the US Bankruptcy Code.

A Michigan Circuit Court on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order, giving Enbridge (ENB) 24 hours to shut down its Line 5 pipeline until a ruling is made on the state's request for a preliminary injunction. Enbridge was slightly lower in recent trading.

