Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

Crude headed lower this week after the daily COVID-19 infection count hit a record high in the US, adding to concern over the anticipated recovery in demand for oil.

The West Texas Intermediate futures fell by 0.75% to $38.43 and its international counterpart, Brent, was also lower by 0.3% to $40.91. In April, both grades traded below $20 and above $60 at the end of last year.

The US reported more than 40,000 new infections on Thursday, according to media reports. The rapid jump in COVID-19 infections in Texas, Florida, and Arizona have convinced their governors to roll back plans to reopen their economies, cutting into demand in a country where oil inventories are already at a record.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles surged by 1.4 million barrels over a week to June 19, making a new record high of 540.7 million barrels. The increase was above the market's expectations, which were for a jump of 299,000 barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts, putting prices under pressure amid concern over demand for oil due to the resurgence of infections.

"The uncertainty generating by soaring numbers of new corona cases in the US has not disappeared," Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note on Friday.

Late last week, the International Energy Agency said a fall in demand for oil this year would be smaller than previously forecast as an easing of COVID-19 lockdowns was boosting demand, and pointed to a recent increase in purchases by China and India.

Data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) showed the US oil rig count fell for the 15th week in a row but the extent of the decline over the past week was the smallest since the downward streak began in March. The oil rig count slipped by one to 188 during the week that ended June 26, its lowest level since June 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count, which stood at 793 on March 6, dropped by one to 265 last week as gas rigs were flat at 75.

In Canada, the oil rig count fell by one to four, while the gas count slid by three to nine during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America declined by five to 278, compared with 1,091 a year earlier.

Citing a poll conducted by the Dallas Fed, the Commerzbank note said more than a third of US oil companies surveyed who had scaled back their output in response to the low prices planned to expand production "to some extent" by the end of the month.

"US oil production could rise again in the near future," Fritsch said.

Factors that supported oil prices this week included reports that Russia was complying with its commitment to cut production in line with an agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Reporting Countries. OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia recently agreed to extend 9.7 million barrels per day of cuts to July, underpinning a rally in oil prices since the end of April.

