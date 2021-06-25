Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2021: VIST, RDS.A, RDS.B, TTE, NJR

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.82 to $74.12 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.58 to $76.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $3.49 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was falling 0.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was posting a 0.6% gain.

In company news, Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) climbed 1.2% after the Mexican energy company Friday announced the sale of its 10% working interest stake in the Coiron Amargo Sur Oeste concession in Argentina to a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) subsidiary for $21.5 million, consisting of $15 million in cash and $6.5 million as a carry for extending water supplies and collection infrastructure.

TotalEnergies (TTE) declined 0.9%. The French oil and natural gas producer Friday said it, together with partner company Qatar Petroleum, has been awarded the Block 6 and Block 8 shallow-water exploration blocks adjacent to their existing operations in Suriname following the latest round of bids.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) fell 2.6% after a BofA Securities downgrade of the natural gas utility to underperform from neutral previously.

