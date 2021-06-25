Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2021: TTE, SMLP, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.24 higher in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.30% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by 0.83%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.07 at $73.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.12 to $75.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $3.45 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner Qatar Petroleum have been awarded two new shallow-water exploration licenses located in the Suriname basin in South America during the 2020/2021 round of Suriname SHO Bid. TTE shares were slightly lower in recent trading.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was down 1.8%. Late Thursday the company set out a new guidance range for adjusted EBITDA of $225 million to $240 million over full-year 2021. The guidance, at the midpoint, represents an increase of 5.7% from the company's original forecast of $210 million to $230 million, according to a company statement.

CNOOC (CEO) said the Lingshui 17-2 gas field, China's first offshore independent deepwater gas field, has begun production. CNOOC was unchanged in recent trading.

