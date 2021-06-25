Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2021: RRC,VIST,RDS.A,RDS.B,TTE,NJR

Energy stocks trended toward a moderately higher close Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector ticked up 0.1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index advanced 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.75 higher at $74.05 per barrel while global benchmark Brent gained $0.47 to $76.03 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $3.50 per million BTU.

In company news, Range Resources (RRC) gained 4.3% after Goldman Sachs Friday increased its price target for the exploration and production stock by $4 to $14 while reiterating a sell rating.

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) climbed 1.8% after the Mexican energy company Friday announced the sale of its 10% working interest in the Coiron Amargo Sur Oeste concession in Argentina to a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) subsidiary for $21.5 million, consisting of $15 million in cash and $6.5 million as carry for extending water supplies and collection infrastructure.

To the downside, TotalEnergies (TTE) declined 1%. The French oil and natural gas producer Friday said it, together with partner company Qatar Petroleum, has been awarded the Block 6 and Block 8 shallow-water exploration blocks adjacent to their existing operations in Suriname following the latest round of bids.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) fell 2.6% after a BofA Securities downgrade of the natural gas utility to underperform from neutral.

