Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2020: OXY,MRO,TOT

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 71 cents to $38.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 77 cents to $40.85 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 12 cents lower at $1.47 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sinking 7.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 2.2% gain.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) climbed 1.4%. The energy major said it will book between $6 billion to $9 billion in impairment charges for its oil and gas assets against its Q2 results following a prolonged slump in commodity prices. Occidental Thursday also announced plans to issue new unsecured debt to fund tender offers for up to $1.5 billion of its notes maturing in 2021 and 2022.

Total (TOT) rose 1.2% after the energy company said it has extended its contract with Sonatrach to buy Algerian liquefied natural gas for use in the French market by another three years.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was fractionally higher in recent trade, overcoming a 4% decline earlier Thursday that followed a Wells Fargo downgrade of the oil and natural gas company to equal-weight from overweight previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.