Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2020: DHT,OXY,MRO,TOT

Energy stocks extended their gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 71 cents higher at $38.72 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 96 cents to $41.27 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 11 cents to $1.487 per 1 million BTU after a federal agency reported a larger-than-expected increase in commercial inventories during the seven days ended June 19.

In company news, DHT Holdings (DHT) was fractionally lower in late Thursday trading after the oil tanker company said a prospective client recently canceled its 12-month charter of the DHT Scandinavia after the vessel was delayed from discharging its cargo on its current voyage and kept from starting the charter on time for the new client. The company currently has 10 of its tankers chartered, with four of the ships signed to profit-sharing contracts and the remaining vessels on fixed rates and DHT Stallion scheduled to start a two-year charter for an unnamed oil major in July.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) climbed 2.9%. The energy major said it will book between $6 billion to $9 billion in impairment charges for its oil and gas assets against its Q2 results following a prolonged slump in commodity prices. Occidental Thursday also announced plans to issue new unsecured debt to fund tender offers for up to $1.5 billion of its notes maturing in 2021 and 2022.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was 3% higher this afternoon, overcoming a 4% decline earlier Thursday that followed a Wells Fargo downgrade of the oil and natural gas company to equal-weight from overweight previously.

Total (TOT) rose 2% after the energy company said it has extended its contract with Sonatrach to buy Algerian liquefied natural gas for use in the French market by another three years.

