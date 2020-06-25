Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2020: CRC, TOT, OXY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.59 at $37.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.58 to $39.73 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.56 per 1 million BTU.

California Resources (CRC) paid interest due on an unsecured 2024 bond last week, about a month late, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Based on Refinitiv Eikon data, the semi-annual coupon payment on California Resources' $2.25 billion senior unsecured note, of which $144 million is outstanding, was due on May 15, according to the report. California Resources was gaining over 7% in value recently.

Total (TOT) was down more than 2% after saying it agreed with Sonatrach to extend existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts for three more years in order to transfer 2 million tons per year of Algerian LNG to the French market via the LNG terminal at Fos Cavaou.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has set July 1 as the deadline for bids on its properties in Wyoming and Colorado, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said Wednesday, Reuters reported. Occidental Petroleum was more than 1% lower in recent trading.

