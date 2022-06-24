Energy Sector Update for 06/24/2022: PSX, SRE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up nearly 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.9% at $106.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.6% to $108.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.4% higher at $6.368 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is being accused by California regulators of not securing required permits before it started processing renewable diesel in one of the units at its Rodeo, California refinery, according to a Reuters report, citing an email from the regulators. Phillips 66 was advancing by more than 1% recently.

Sempra Energy (SRE) unit San Diego Gas & Electric said it has obtained approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to build four microgrids with energy storage for the San Diego region in California. Sempra was over 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.