Energy Sector Update for 06/24/2021: EC, GEVO, TALO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.02 to $73.10 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.14 to $75.33 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $3.41 per 1 million BTU following the Energy Information Administration reporting a smaller-than-expected rise in commercial gas inventories last week.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% gain while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Ecopetrol (EC) climbed almost 11% after Thursday saying the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has extended the exclusivity period for the company's potential purchase of the agency's 51.4% stake in the Interconexion Electrica electric utility until August 31.

Gevo (GEVO) was 2.2% lower, reversing a 1.5% gain earlier Thursday that followed the biofuels company Thursday naming Tony Wells to be the general manager of its Net-Zero 1 sustainable liquid hydrocarbons facility to be built in Lake Preston, SD.

Talos Energy (TALO) slid 6.2% after pricing a secondary offering of 5 million shares previously owned by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) and Riverstone Holdings. Talos did not disclose the offering price for its shares.

