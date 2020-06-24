Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/24/2020: REGI,BMRG,RILY,MCF,TOPS

Energy stocks added to their steep declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 4.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.36 lower at $38.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped $2.53 to $40.10 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $1.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Renewable Energy Group (REGI) plunged 20% after late Tuesday cutting its outlook for non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its current Q2 ending June 30. The bio-fuels company is now projecting an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $12 million and $2 million compared with its prior forecast looking for positive EBITDA in a range of $20 million to $35 million and the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a positive $16.4 million in non-GAAP Q2 EBITDA.

TOP Ships (TOPS) was sinking more than 14% lower after the oil tanker company Wednesday priced a $20 million private placement of 166.7 million common shares at 12 cents apiece, representing a 27.7% discount to its most recent closing price.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) tumbled 10% after Wednesday disclosing an open market agreement with Jefferies to potentially sell up to $100 million of its common shares and using the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and exploratory drilling.

Among gainers, B Riley Principal Merger Corp (BMRG) rose 13% after the B Riley Financial (RILY) affiliate Wednesday said it has signed a letter of intent to merge with privately held Eos Energy Storage. The proposed transaction would provide the combined companies with around $225 million in new equity funding, including $50 million in gross proceeds from private equity in a public entity deal fully backstopped by B Riley Financial.

