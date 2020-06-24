Energy Sector Update for 06/24/2020: REGI, NOG, LEU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down more than 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.59% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.20% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.43 at $39.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.41 to $42.22 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.63 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) was down over 11% the bio-fuels lowered its outlook for non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the current quarter ending June 30, now expecting an adjusted Q2 EBITDA loss between $12 million and $2 million compared with its prior forecast projecting positive EBITDA in a range of $20 million to $35 million and the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a positive $16.4 million in non-GAAP Q2 EBITDA.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was declining by more than 8% amid plans to undertake a reverse stock split of its shares at a ratio ranging from any whole number between 1-for-6 to 1-for-10, and a reduction of its authorized shares following the reserve exercise.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was unchanged after saying the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has accepted for formal review the company's application to produce high-assay low-enriched uranium at its Piketon, Ohio, facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.