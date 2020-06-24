Energy Sector Update for 06/24/2020: BMRG,RILY,MCF,TOPS

Energy stocks were sharply lower amid a broader market decline, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index this afternoon falling 4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.87 to $38.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.90 cents to $40.73 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 4.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding less than 0.1% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also sinking 6.8%.

In company news, B Riley Principal Merger Corp (BMRG) was more than 10% higher after the B Riley Financial (RILY) affiliate Wednesday said it has signed a letter of intent for a merger with privately held Eos Energy Storage. The proposed transaction would provide the combined companies with around $225 million in new equity funding, including $50 million in gross proceeds from a private equity in a public entity deal fully backstopped PIPE by B Riley Financial.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) tumbled almost 10% after Wednesday disclosing an open market agreement with Jefferies to potentially sell up to $100 million of its common shares and using the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and exploratory drilling.

TOP Ships (TOPS) was sinking more than 12% lower after the oil tanker company Wednesday priced a $20 million private placement of 166.7 million common shares at 12 cents apiece, representing a 27.7% discount to its most recent closing price.

