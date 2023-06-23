Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2023: PARR, KITT, PBR, NFE, E

Energy stocks were lower late Friday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.4% to $69.21 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.3% to $73.94 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% higher at $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Par Pacific (PARR) was down almost 1% even after Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $29 from $27 and kept the neutral rating.

Nauticus Robotics (KITT) shares jumped 13% after the company said it secured a contract to deploy its autonomous subsea robot Aquanaut to support the offshore activities of Brazilian energy giant Petrobras (PBR).

New Fortress Energy (NFE) and energy logistics hub Ocean Point Terminals said Friday liquefied natural gas ship-to-ship transfer operations have started at Ocean Point's dock facilities in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. The move creates a new line of business by transferring LNG from large supply vessels to smaller shuttle ships for redistribution across the Atlantic region. New Fortress Energy shares were down 2.1%.

Eni (E) said Friday it reached an agreement along with Var Energi to buy all assets of Neptune Energy Group for $4.9 billion. Eni was down 1.5%.

