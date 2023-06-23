News & Insights

Energy
EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 06/23/2023: EQNR, E, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

June 23, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

June 23, 2023

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by almost 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.1% at $68.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.92% to $72.72 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.03% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has started test production at its Zagorzyca solar plant in Damnica, Poland. Equinor was recently down more than 3%.

Eni (E) was more than 1% lower after saying it reached an agreement along with Var Energi to acquire all assets of Neptune Energy Group for $4.9 billion.

Borr Drilling (BORR) said it has secured a contract extension, valued at about $41 million, for its jack-up drilling rig 'Mist' from Valeura Energy in Thailand. Borr Drilling was marginally declining recently.


